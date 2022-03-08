Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jones' debut album Come Away with Me 

norah jones tour 2022 north america regina spektor tickets
Norah Jones, photo by Shervin Lainez
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 11:37am ET

    Norah Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Come Away with Me with a string of 2022 tour dates.

    The 22-date trek is her first since 2019. Jones will play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 8th, but her tour kicks into high gear in the second half of June. Jones is set to perform in cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia, and she’ll be joined on eight stops by Regina Spektor. Check out the full tour schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat here.

    Related Video

    On April 29th, Jones will drop Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, a four-LP, three-CD set that features 22 previously-unreleased tracks. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    Norah Jones 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    06/20 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    06/21 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/22 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavillion
    06/24 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek
    06/25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow River Stage *
    06/26 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *
    06/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell *
    06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank at Northerly Island
    07/16 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
    07/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park
    07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE
    07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *
    07/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/28 – Burlington, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green
    07/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
    08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC *
    08/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    08/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

    * = w/ Regina Spektor

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch

Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share "The Mainline Song" Video: Watch

March 8, 2022

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" US Tour

March 8, 2022

Alanis Morissette 2022 tour dates

Alanis Morissette Extends "Jagged Little Pill Tour" into 2022

March 8, 2022

Porcupine Tree 2022 tour dates

Porcupine Tree Announce 2022 Tour Dates

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

Menu Shop Search Sale