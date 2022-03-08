Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

Norah Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Come Away with Me with a string of 2022 tour dates.

The 22-date trek is her first since 2019. Jones will play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 8th, but her tour kicks into high gear in the second half of June. Jones is set to perform in cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia, and she’ll be joined on eight stops by Regina Spektor. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat here.

On April 29th, Jones will drop Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, a four-LP, three-CD set that features 22 previously-unreleased tracks. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Norah Jones 2022 Tour Dates:

05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

06/20 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/21 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/22 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavillion

06/24 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek

06/25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow River Stage *

06/26 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

06/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell *

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank at Northerly Island

07/16 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amph at White River State Park

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE

07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

07/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/28 – Burlington, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

07/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC *

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

* = w/ Regina Spektor