Nova Twins Share the Origins of New Single “Cleopatra”: Exclusive

Origins presents musicians with a platform to explore all the inspirations for their latest release. Today, Nova Twins break down “Cleopatra,” the new single from their upcoming album, Supernova.

“Genre-defying” is an oft-used descriptor for any artist that incorporates multiple sounds into their music, but for Nova Twins, pushing boundaries comes naturally. Both from multicultural backgrounds, singer-guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South have earned critical acclaim in the UK for combining punk, metal, hip-hop, R&B, and pop influences.

For the latest preview from their upcoming sophomore album Supernova, Nova Twins have shared the new single “Cleopatra.” Combining heavy guitar riffs with tribal drums and a rapped delivery, the track embodies female empowerment. “I’m a samurai, samurai, samurai, dancer,” the group sings on the chorus. “Warrior, warrior, warrior, fighter/ I’m a boss bitch.”

Love is Persian-Nigerian and South is English-Jamaican, a point of pride for both women. “We feel blessed coming from multicultural backgrounds and ‘Cleopatra’ is a celebration of this feeling,” Nova Twins tell Consequence. “We love our hair texture and the melanin in our skin… We want to encourage people from all walks of life to love who they are and where they come from.”

Watch the “Cleopatra” lyric video below, followed by Nova Twins’ complete Origins of the track.

Supernova is the follow-up to Nova Twins’ 2020 debut, Who Are the Girls? It drops on June 17th via Marshall Records and includes the previous singles “Antagonist” and “K.M.B.” Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Nova Twins are currently in the midst of a tour of the UK, Europe, and US that includes their first-ever US headlining shows in Los Angeles on April 13th and Brooklyn, New York, on April 19th. Grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.