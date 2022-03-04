On Sale Today: Phish, The Chicks, Bauhaus, Greta Van Fleet, and More

After a busy week of tour announcements, the time has come for tickets to go on sale. Here’s the latest in the live concert landscape and how to lock in tickets.

Phish are returning for their annual spring and summer tour. Bauhaus are reuniting and touring the US for the first time in over sixteen years. The Chicks are hitting the road in support of their first album as a group in over fourteen years. Get all the details on these tours and more below.

The Chicks: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

It’s been fourteen years since The Chicks released an album, so the group won’t be wasting their shot at touring Gaslighter. The country trio is set to embark on a 27-city headlining tour and will be bringing along Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis for select dates. Lock in seats via Ticketmaster.

Phish: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Related Video

Phish are set to return to the road for their annual spring and summer tour. The outing includes multi-date runs at familiar stomping grounds, including Noblesville, Mansfield, Bethel, Atlantic City, East Troy, and Commerce City. They’ll also play shows in Philadelphia, Hartford, Raleigh, and Toronto. Get your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Metallica: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

While most of Metallica’s currently confirmed tour dates are outside America, the band recently announced a pair of summer stadium concerts with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. The concerts are set to take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11th, and at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 14th. They’re billed as Metallica’s only US summer stadium shows of 2022. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.

Bauhaus: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Goth rock purveyors Bauhaus have announced dates for their first US tour in 16 years. They’ll play headlining shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Tempe, and New York City, with post-punk trio Automatic coming along in support. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Danzig: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Danzig has announced a Spring 2022 US tour featuring support from Cradle of Filth and Crobot on all dates. The two-week jaunt will include one special show in Ontario, California that will find Danzig performing 1990’s Danzig II: Lucifuge in full. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Greta Van Fleet: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have expanded their upcoming “Dreams in Gold Tour” with 42 new North American shows taking place this fall. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Offspring: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Offspring have announced the “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour,” an 18-city spring jaunt taking place where they’ll be joined by Radkey and Blame My Youth. The tour comes in support of the the band’s most recent album of the same name. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

CHVRCHES: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

CHVRCHES are returning to North America for a string of 2022 tour dates in further support of last year’s Screen Violence. The latest leg of their ongoing trek kicks off in Mexico City on May 13th following a festival appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Belle & Sebastian: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a string of US tour dates including a pair of June co-headlining dates with Japanese Breakfast, as well as a rotating cast of supporting acts including Los Bitchos, Tennis, Thee Sacred Souls, and Divino Niño. Kicking off in Asheville, North Carolina on May 24th, it will make subsequent stops in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City before wrapping up in Boston on June 18th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Rise Against: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Rise Against will hit the road this summer with The Used and Senses Fail. The tour kicks off July 15th in Las Vegas and runs through an August 18th show in Detroit. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Pup: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Toronto punk band PUP have added additional stops in the midwest and east coast to their 2022 North American tour, which now stretches into June and features Oceanator in a rotating support slot that already includes Cloud Nothings, Sheer Mag, and more. They’re also set to play at Coachella and Shaky Knees Festival in April and May. Lock in tickets via Ticketmaster.

Feist: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Feist has announced the US debut of her new live residency MULTITUDES with dates in Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Stanford. The limited capacity, in-the-round production promises a string of intimate, immersive shows. Find tickets on Ticketmaster.

Stereolab: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Stereolab are picking up where their pandemic-shortened reunion tour left off with a 22-date fall trek, returning to North America September 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. The jaunt then swings through the southern United States and up through California — including a stop at the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles — before continuing into Vancouver and on to the midwest and east coast. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

GWAR: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

GWAR have announced the US leg of their 2022 “Black Death Rager World Tour.” Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl will support the run. The outing kicks off May 19th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before wrapping up on June 17th in Reading, Pennsylvania. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

Halestorm: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Halestorm have announced a headlining Spring 2022 US tour in support of their upcoming album, Back From the Dead. They’ll be joined on the road by Stone Temple Pilots, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry on select dates.

Tickets for the headline tour are now available via Ticketmaster.