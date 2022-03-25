Menu
Hulu Reveals Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date

The crime comedy returns this June

only murders in the building season 2 premiere date hulu selena gomez martin short steve martin
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
March 25, 2022 | 3:26pm ET

    If you’re a true crime podcast enthusiast, there’s a good chance you’ve fantasized about finding yourself at the center of an abominable scandal, confidently armed by the knowledge you’ve absorbed through hours and hours of Serial and My Favorite Murder. That’s exactly what happens to the protagonists of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which Hulu has announced will premiere on June 28th.

    Season 2 of Only Murders picks up right where we left off: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have successfully gotten their own crime podcast off the ground. But now, not only are the trio publicly implicated in the murder of an executive at their luxe Upper West Side apartment complex — they’re also the subjects of a competing podcast. Still, they must attempt to solve the murder, even as their neighbors think they’re guilty.

    Hulu unveiled the premiere date today via a video announcement starring Gomez, Martin, and Short in a classic elevator scene. They might fumble through their lines, but their point still comes across: Tune in on June 28th to see where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s murder obsessions take them next. See the clip below.

    Related Video

    Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu last August; revisit Consequence’s review here.

