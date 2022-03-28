Menu
Opeth Share New Song “Width of a Circle” Ahead of In Cauda Venenum Extended Edition: Stream

The deluxe edition of the band's 2019 LP includes English and Swedish versions of three bonus tracks

Opeth (courtesy of Earsplit PR)
March 28, 2022 | 2:07pm ET

    Opeth have shared the new song “Width of a Circle,” which will be included on the upcoming expanded edition of In Cauda Venenum, arriving May 13th.

    The new expanded edition is set to drop nearly three years after the original album’s September 2019 release. In addition to “Width of a Circle,” the deluxe tracklist features two more previously unreleased tracks, with English and Swedish language versions of each: “The Mob”/“Pöbeln” and “Freedom & Tyranny”/“Frihet & Tyranni.”

    A testament to Opeth’s perfectionism, “Width of a Circle” (or “Cirkelns Riktning” in the band’s native Swedish) sounds like it would have fit snuggly on the original tracklist. The soaring arrangement has a triumphant quality, showcasing Mikael Åkerfeldt’s melodic clean vocals and propulsive, chugging riffs.

    The expanded In Cauda Venenum will be available as a CD digipak featuring new booklet illustrations and on vinyl in a limited “Connoisseur Edition” box set (which includes the same bonus tracks). The box set was mastered specifically for vinyl by Åkerfeldt and is also out on May 13th.

    Mastodon and Opeth Announce 2022 Co-Headlining North American Tour

    Opeth will also be selling the new expanded edition at their merch booth when they team up with Mastodon for another co-headlining North American tour this spring. The outing starts on April 21st in Montreal and runs through May 11th in Riverside, California. The metal bands will visit 16 cities (six in Canada) covering different markets than their Fall 2021 trek. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-order the In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] here. Stream “Width of a Circle” and see the full tracklist and art below.

    In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] Artwork:

    In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] Tracklist:
    CD 1
    01. Garden Of Earthly Delights
    02. Dignity
    03. Heart In Hand
    04. Next Of Kin
    05. Lovelorn Crime
    06. Charlatan
    07. Universal Truth
    08. The Garroter
    09. Continuum
    10. All Things Will Pass

    CD 2
    01. Livets Trädgård
    02. Svekets Prins
    03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör
    04. De Närmast Sörjande
    05. Minnets Yta
    06. Charlatan
    07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas
    08. Banemannen
    09. Kontinuerlig Drift
    10. Allting Tar Slut

    CD 3
    01. The Mob
    02. Width of a Circle
    03. Freedom & Tyranny
    04. Pöbeln
    05. Cirkelns Riktning
    06. Frihet & Tyranni

