Opeth have shared the new song “Width of a Circle,” which will be included on the upcoming expanded edition of In Cauda Venenum, arriving May 13th.
The new expanded edition is set to drop nearly three years after the original album’s September 2019 release. In addition to “Width of a Circle,” the deluxe tracklist features two more previously unreleased tracks, with English and Swedish language versions of each: “The Mob”/“Pöbeln” and “Freedom & Tyranny”/“Frihet & Tyranni.”
A testament to Opeth’s perfectionism, “Width of a Circle” (or “Cirkelns Riktning” in the band’s native Swedish) sounds like it would have fit snuggly on the original tracklist. The soaring arrangement has a triumphant quality, showcasing Mikael Åkerfeldt’s melodic clean vocals and propulsive, chugging riffs.
The expanded In Cauda Venenum will be available as a CD digipak featuring new booklet illustrations and on vinyl in a limited “Connoisseur Edition” box set (which includes the same bonus tracks). The box set was mastered specifically for vinyl by Åkerfeldt and is also out on May 13th.
Opeth will also be selling the new expanded edition at their merch booth when they team up with Mastodon for another co-headlining North American tour this spring. The outing starts on April 21st in Montreal and runs through May 11th in Riverside, California. The metal bands will visit 16 cities (six in Canada) covering different markets than their Fall 2021 trek. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Pre-order the In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] here. Stream “Width of a Circle” and see the full tracklist and art below.
In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] Artwork:
In Cauda Venenum [Expanded Edition] Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Garden Of Earthly Delights
02. Dignity
03. Heart In Hand
04. Next Of Kin
05. Lovelorn Crime
06. Charlatan
07. Universal Truth
08. The Garroter
09. Continuum
10. All Things Will Pass
CD 2
01. Livets Trädgård
02. Svekets Prins
03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör
04. De Närmast Sörjande
05. Minnets Yta
06. Charlatan
07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas
08. Banemannen
09. Kontinuerlig Drift
10. Allting Tar Slut
CD 3
01. The Mob
02. Width of a Circle
03. Freedom & Tyranny
04. Pöbeln
05. Cirkelns Riktning
06. Frihet & Tyranni