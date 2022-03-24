Oscars 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win In Each Race?

The days right before the Oscars are maybe the most fascinating time of awards season, that calm before the storm when it feels like so much is certain — yet also not certain at all. Every year, the prognosticators do their best to say they definitely know who will win in each category, and every year they’re usually right… Except for the times when they get it totally, totally wrong.

So here’s Consequence‘s contribution to that grand tradition, with picks below for all 23 categories (including the ones that ABC can’t be bothered to televise). These represent our best guesses, based on conventional wisdom, awards already won, and a healthy dose of gut feeling. Everyone’s a winner on Oscar night!

— Liz Shannon Miller

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

CONSEQUENCE’S PICK: The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

When it comes to the Academy Awards, there’s no such thing as a slam-dunk nomination. Every year, the ceremony is bound to contain a healthy dose of surprises and upsets. But as far as sure things go, The Power of the Dog taking home the golden statue for Best Picture is pretty much as close as you can get.

The atmospheric, slow-burn Western, based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, was an instant hit when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in September of 2021. It was lauded primarily for its dextrous and unique script, its luscious cinematography, and its four main performances: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee — all of whom are also nominated for acting Oscars this year. It doesn’t hurt, too, that it was beloved Australian director Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009.

The Power of the Dog earned a Best Picture and Best Director award at both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Going on to win an Academy Award next is just the natural progression of things. — Aurora Amidon

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

CONSEQUENCE’S PICK: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Steven Spielberg established himself as one of the greatest directors of all time by the 1990s — and ever since, he hasn’t stopped proving it. He deserves that same recognition for West Side Story, a remake that audiences were praising for its cinematography, performances, and editing for months on end. Jane Campion’s directing on The Power of the Dog was similarly masterful, so it’s bound to be a tight race, where even something like Campion’s controversial comments at the CCAs could make the difference. — A.A.

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!

CONSEQUENCE’S PICK: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

He’s one of the most charismatic men in the world, he’s won nearly every notable precursor this year, and his work in King Richard is career-defining, as he captures the love, passion, and a touch of ego that drove Richard Williams to help his daughters become the tennis legends they are today. This is his third Oscar nomination — the odds are good that Will Smith will earn his first win, thanks to this film. — L.S.M.

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

CONSEQUENCE’S PICK: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

This category might be the tightest race of this year’s Academy Awards. From Jessica Chastain’s impressively transformative performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, to Kristen Stewart’s critically acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, not to mention Penélope Cruz’s subtle and heartbreaking performance in Parallel Mothers, there doesn’t seem to be an easy answer.

But when it comes down to it, it looks like Olivia Colman might just take home the statue for her portrayal of Leda, a middle-aged Classics professor with dark secrets galore in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. Not only is Colman easily one of the most beloved actresses of all time, but her performance in the film is truly a tour de force. She’s effortlessly funny, fearlessly strange, and does epic meltdowns in a way that only Colman could. Her exceptional talent, paired with her general popularity, is bound to earn her a shining accolade this year. — A.A.