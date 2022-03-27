Oscars 2022 Winners List: Who Won Big at the Academy Awards This Year? [UPDATING LIVE]

It’s been a wild awards season leading up to this year’s Oscars. Who would have expected that the hottest feud to emerge would be between Jane Campion and Sam Elliott? Or that the showdown for Best Picture would come down to two streaming films — The Power of the Dog and CODA — with classic awards bait like Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast struggling to get traction?

This year’s Oscars contenders also include huge stars like Will Smith, poised to score his first-ever win for Best Actor after his crowd-pleasing work in King Richard, Paul Thomas Anderson’s writing and directing work for Licorice Pizza, and a Best Actress race packed with staggering talent like Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Stewart. Not to mention the battle that will ensue in the technical categories between Dune and West Side Story, or the hotly contested battle that will occur for the winner of Best Animated Feature.

About the only safe bet this year is that Glenn Close or Amy Adams won’t win anything (because neither of them are nominated). But that’s about all you can count on, as we wait in eager anticipation of which winners will take home the prize that some of them have been waiting for their entire lives. Anything can, and often does, happen at the Oscars, and we look forward to the results.

The below list will be updated live on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the pre-ceremony announcements of documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.