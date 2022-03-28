Oscars 2022: Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget Omitted from In Memoriam Segment

Every year, the Oscars honor the stars who passed away in the year before the event, and every year, they forget to mention at least one deceased legend. This time around, the big names omitted from the Academy Awards In Memoriam segment included Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget, and Ed Asner.

While Macdonald, Saget, and Asner primarily worked in television, the comedians’ deaths still left a major gap in the industry. Macdonald — who passed away in September following a nine-year battle with cancer — is perhaps best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, but he also appeared in films like Grown Ups, Back to Norm, and Dirty Work — the latter of which was directed by his good friend, Bob Saget.

Saget, who died of head trauma while on tour in January, appeared in films like Richard Pryor’s Critical Condition outside his work on television classics Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Years after his raunchy comedy initially stunned audiences, Dirty Work, Half Baked — which features a Saget cameo — and the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats are revered as cult favorites.

With seven Emmy Awards, Asner was the most decorated male performer in television history. He is best remembered for his portrayal of Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its titular spin-off series, Lou Grant, but he also won an Emmy for his role as Captain Thomas Davies in Roots, and for his role as Axel Jordache in the mini-series Rich Man, Poor Man. He passed away in August at the age of 91.

Other stars snubbed by this year’s In Memoriam segment included The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, Sex and the City star Willie Garson, and actor-director Robert Downey Sr. French actor Gaspard Ulliel and Italian actor Monica Vitti were also omitted.

