Oso Oso Surprise Drop New Album Sore Thumb: Stream

Less than a month after sharing the single “Pensacola,” Oso Oso’s Jade Lilitri has dropped a surprise album called Sore Thumb. The 12-song LP, out via Triple Crown, marks the emo band’s fourth full-length to date, and their first since 2019’s fantastic Basking in the Glow.

Lilitri recorded Sore Thumb in February 2021 at producer Billy Mannino’s studio in Queens, New York. The album carries an especially bittersweet weight for Lilitri: He made Sore Thumb with his cousin, Oso Oso guitarist Tavish Maloney, who tragically died shortly after recording was complete. Rather than further mix and master the songs, Lilitri chose to keep them exactly as they were to pay homage to Maloney.

“The making of this record is a now a memory of a time that I hold closer to my heart than anything,” Lilitri shared in a statement. “Regardless of how I feel about these songs in the years to come, I am so happy this exists. Thanks for listening. Be decent.” Stream Sore Thumb via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Starting next month, Oso Oso will hit the road in support of The Menzingers; grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Sore Thumb Artwork:

Sore Thumb Tracklist:

01. computer exploder

02. nothing to do

03. father tracy

04. give a fork

05. all love

06. fly on the wall

07. describe you

08. pensacola

09. sunnyside

10. because I want to

11. nothing says love like hydration

12. carousel