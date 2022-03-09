Outer Range Trailer: Whatever’s Going On In This New Josh Brolin Show Looks Wild as Hell

Some trailers aim to explain what an upcoming movie or TV show is. Others instead choose to deliver intrigue and/or a certain WTF factor. Thus, enter the trailer for Outer Range, described as a “mind-bending Western” starring Josh Brolin — looking a lot less purple than he did in Avengers: Endgame, and yet somehow caught up in an even weirder story than that one.

While an easy way of describing Outer Range might be “Yellowstone meets The X-Files,” the show’s official premise is listed as follows:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

Also starring in Outer Range are Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. The series’ producers include creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

Advertisement

Related Video

Look, there’s a lot of stuff packed into this trailer: Rodeos, mutilations, dead bodies, the landscape changing over millennia, a descent into a dark void, army guys, and rancher dudes looking at each other in creepy, evocative ways. How these things all combine together remains to be seen, but we won’t have long to wait for an answer: Outer Range premieres April 15th on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below.