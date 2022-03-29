Trailer for Ozark’s Final Episodes Sets the Stage for a Bloody Ending: Watch

The second half of Ozark’s final season premieres April 29th on Netflix. In anticipation, a full-length trailer has been revealed, setting the stage for a bloody ending to Marty and Wendy’s story.

The initial seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season premiered in January. You can revisit our review of part one here.

To accompany the release of the show’s final seven episodes, Netflix has announced A Farewell to Ozark, a 30-minute retrospective that “explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years.”

Alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker.

Since premiering in 2017, Ozark has amassed 32 Emmy nominations, with Bateman winning Best Director and Garner twice claiming Best Supporting Actress.