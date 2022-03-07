Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving Los Angeles: “The Tax Is Getting Too Much”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are coming home to the UK after maintaining their primary residence in Los Angeles for the past 30-plus years. According to the Prince of Darkness himself, “the tax is getting too much” in California.

“We are leaving L.A.,” Ozzy told The Mirror. “We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there. If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know.”

The metal icon added, “I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over.”

Of course, another major factor that Ozzy did not mention is the fact that Sharon lost her main employment gig in Los Angeles, having been essentially forced off The Talk. Sharon, who is also Ozzy’s manager, exited the show in March 2021 after a controversial exchange between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood over seemingly racist comments that Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle, not to mention accusations from former co-hosts that she used racially insensitive language in the past.

Ozzy and Sharon famously documented their family life in Los Angeles with their groundbreaking MTV reality show The Osbournes, which was mostly filmed in their Beverly Hills home that they purchased in 1999. After the show ended, they sold the home to pop star Christina Aguilera.

The couple currently lives in a house they purchased in 2015 in the Hancock Park section of Los Angeles, but all the while they’ve also owned the Welders House in Buckinghamshire for quite some time. They will now make that UK property their primary residence.

As Ozzy mentioned, he plans to build a studio there to continue recording new music. The metal legend has been working on his follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man with producer Andrew Watt. The forthcoming album is a star-studded effort, with guitar-work from Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Zakk Wylde. In addition, the backing band features drummers Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), as well as Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Had it not been for the pandemic and his major health struggles (including an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease), Ozzy likely would have finished up his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing by now. As it stands, Ozzy hasn’t played a show since his December 31st, 2018, one-day Ozzfest event in Los Angeles. He has no dates currently scheduled for 2022, but his thrice-postponed UK & Europe tour is now scheduled for 2023, with tickets available here.