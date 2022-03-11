Menu
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Run Over Yungblud in His Video for “The Funeral”: Watch

The video for the British pop singer's new single features a comedic cameo from Ozzy and Sharon

yungblud the funeral ozzy sharon
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (via YouTube)
March 11, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne make a comedic cameo in the video for Yungblud’s new single, “The Funeral.”

    The Christian Breslauer-directed clip sees Yungblud throwing a rager at his own funeral, which is shot as a lavish performance video. But how did the UK singer meet his demise? Spoiler alert: By Sharon and Ozzy’s reckless driving.

    First, Ozzy is seen at the beginning of the video, standing over Yungblud’s body, and asking. “Hang on, is this a f**king funeral? Where the f**k is everybody?”

    Related Video

    At the end of the video, Yungblud — aka Dominic Harrison — steps out of the club and onto the street when a speeding muscle car violently runs him over. Sharon is at the wheel and Ozzy is in the passenger seat.

    “What the f**k was that?” Ozzy asks Sharon after they flatten poor Dominic.

    “Just some f**king poser,” Sharon snidely replies.

    Ozzy responds, “Ah, run him over again then.”

    As for the anthemic song, Yungblud explained that it’s “about ego, death, rebirth, and f**king dancing on your grave” — as the video portrays quite literally.

    “Inviting everyone to join you,” he said (via Metal Hammer), “but if you’re on your own and you’re the only one dancing — that’s fine too.”

    Yungblud continued: “For this new music, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘You ain’t gonna be around forever, how do you want to be remembered? And if you were hit by a car tomorrow and you could sing one more thing before you become worm food, would this song be it?’ Truly, the answer is yes. I would take this to my grave.”

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne death threats
    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving Los Angeles: “The Tax Is Getting Too Much”

    As for Ozzy, we’re expecting the Prince of Darkness to release a new solo album in 2022. The star-studded follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man will feature guest spots from legendary guitarists Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. Post Malone producer Andrew Watt is again at the helm, with a backing band featuring Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and Robert Trujillo.

    Below you can watch Yungblud’s video for “The Funeral” featuring Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

