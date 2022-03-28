Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, and Jason Isbell to Play Inaugural Palomino Festival

Goldenvoice has added an alt-country option to follow their premiere California country festival Stagecoach with this summer’s Palomino Festival. The promoter revealed the inaugural event’s lineup today, with Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit topping the bill.

The one-day festival takes place on Saturday, July 9th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, the golf course greens adjacent to the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. This brings Goldenvoice’s country music offerings closer to the Los Angeles metropolitan area than its tentpole Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals, both of which return to Indio, California this year after a two-year hiatus.

The wide-ranging country lineup also includes Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade, Langhorne Slim, and more. A special High Life pass also boasts artisan taco, michelada, and margarita tastings. See Palomino Festival’s lineup poster below.

Registration for early access is now open at the festival’s website. Passes before fees run from general admission at $179, VIP at $399, and the aforementioned High Life pass at $699. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 12:00 p.m. PST.

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music,” Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee said in a statement. “Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture. We at Goldenvoice love doing things ‘our own way,’ and there are a lot of artists out there right now doing the same thing. We came together to celebrate carving your own path.”

Goldenvoice is putting two other festivals at the Rose Bowl this year: the ’80s-themed Cruel World and indie rock-centric Just Like Heaven.

