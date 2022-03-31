Pantera’s New “Vulgar Display of Lager” Beer Packs a Wallop

A new Pantera beer boasts the clever name Vulgar Display of Lager, and like the album that inspired its name, it packs a punch in both its design and its 5.9% alcohol by volume (ABV).

The new brew, which starts shipping on April 5th, takes the iconic artwork of the dude getting punched in the face from Pantera’s classic 1992 album Vulgar Display of Power, and displays it on the can, making it an instant collectible. In fact, it’s being released in partnership with Knucklebonz, a company known for its collectible statues of rock bands.

As for what’s inside the can, an official description describes the beer as having a “complex flavor profile that is cold fermented for the crisp and refreshing experience you’d expect from a world class German Lager.”

“We’ve been privileged to work on few different collectible projects with Pantera over the years and we get excited about being able to find new ways to honor the legends that have inspired so many of us,” said KnuckleBonz CEO/creative director Tony Simerman in a press release. “This beer was specifically crafted as a nod to something we think perhaps the band might choose when they ruled the metal world from Cowboys From Hell to Reinventing the Steel.”

Vulgar Display of Lager — which is being brewed at Great South Bay Brewery in Long Island, New York — is not the first beer tied to the legendary metal band’s name, as it follows the 2020 release of Pantera Golden Ale (brewed by Texas Ale Project).

For those looking to get their hands on the new beer, its available in a 4-pack ($19.99); 12-pack ($59.99); and a case of 24 ($118.49) from the distributor Half Time Beverage. The first 500 orders will come with a bonus 12″x15″ commemorative poster (see below).

The album Vulgar Display of Power, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, is one of the greatest metal LPs of all time, featuring such classics as “Walk,” “Mouth for War,” and “A New Level.” Read our retrospective on the iconic release here.