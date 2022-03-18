Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Riddler Himself Paul Dano to Write New DC Comic Riddler: Year One

DC has unveiled a first look at the artwork

paul dano the riddler year one dc comics book first look
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 18, 2022 | 5:59pm ET

    Paul Dano didn’t just play The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batmanhe got inside the villain’s head. Now he’s ready to put that knowledge to good use with Riddler: Year One, a new DC comic book due out in October.

    DC Comics unveiled their newest property in a social media post. “A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE,” the announcement read. It also included a first look at the artwork, which shows a very suggestive pair of glasses framing the title.

    What they did not share was the artist responsible for that first look, thereby continuing a long tradition of comic book companies screwing over the less-well-known people who make their comics. There are other mysteries at this time,  too, including the plot of Riddler: Year One and whether it will be a one-off or limited series. All we’ve got is the artwork, which you can check out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Whatever Dano has in mind for the comic, he isn’t a novice with the pen, having co-written the 2018 drama Wildlife with his wife Zoe Kazan. Up next, he’ll play a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father in The Fabelmans, and he’s co-starring opposite Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Isabella Rossellini in the forthcoming Netflix movie Spaceman.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lightyear same-sex kiss pixar disney don't say gay florida

Pixar's Lightyear Restores Same-Sex Kiss After Staff Revolt over Support of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

March 18, 2022

alex g end song we're all going to the world's fair soundtrack stream

Alex G Drops "End Song" from We're All Going to the World's Fair Soundtrack: Stream

March 18, 2022

Windfall Review Netflix

Windfall Review: Netflix Thriller is a Thin Exercise in Hitchcockian Style

March 18, 2022

channing tatum magic mike 3 last dance update pretty woman plot

Channing Tatum Teases Magic Mike 3 Plot: "It's a Reverse-Role Pretty Woman"

March 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Riddler Himself Paul Dano to Write New DC Comic Riddler: Year One

Menu Shop Search Sale