The Riddler Himself Paul Dano to Write New DC Comic Riddler: Year One

Paul Dano didn’t just play The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he got inside the villain’s head. Now he’s ready to put that knowledge to good use with Riddler: Year One, a new DC comic book due out in October.

DC Comics unveiled their newest property in a social media post. “A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE,” the announcement read. It also included a first look at the artwork, which shows a very suggestive pair of glasses framing the title.

What they did not share was the artist responsible for that first look, thereby continuing a long tradition of comic book companies screwing over the less-well-known people who make their comics. There are other mysteries at this time, too, including the plot of Riddler: Year One and whether it will be a one-off or limited series. All we’ve got is the artwork, which you can check out below.

Whatever Dano has in mind for the comic, he isn’t a novice with the pen, having co-written the 2018 drama Wildlife with his wife Zoe Kazan. Up next, he’ll play a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father in The Fabelmans, and he’s co-starring opposite Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Isabella Rossellini in the forthcoming Netflix movie Spaceman.

A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/OVuIw7QEO0 — DC (@DCComics) March 18, 2022