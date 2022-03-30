Menu
Paul McCartney Calls on Starbucks to Reduce Price of Plant Based Milks

"I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy"

Paul McCartney
March 30, 2022 | 4:43pm ET

    Sir Paul McCartney has earned the right to ask for whatever he likes, and today what he would like is for US Starbucks customers to pay less for plant based milks.

    McCartney is perhaps the world’s most famous vegetarian, and he has long used his platform to agitate for animal rights. He partnered with PETA to address the cost for non-dairy milk products in a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, who retires April 4th.

    “It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” Macca wrote. “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.”

    He added, “My friends at PETA are campaigning for this to happen and I have agreed to support them with the quote: ‘Sir Paul is asking Starbucks to end its Surcharge on plant milks,’ and I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”

    That phrase, “for the future of the planet,” is a reference to climate change. According to PETA, “cow’s milk is Starbucks’ biggest contributor to its carbon footprint.”

    This is hardly McCartney’s first act of animal activism; in 2020, he said his birthday wish was for people to stop eating meat. The 79-year-old legend will be coming to Starbucks’ hometown of Seattle in May on his 2022 US Stadium tour. Tickets are available here. Earlier today, he paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ dearly departed drummer Taylor Hawkins, calling him a “true rock and roll hero.”

