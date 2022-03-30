Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to “True Rock and Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new statement posted to social media.

McCartney and Foo Fighters collaborated on several occasions, including on the track “Sunday Rain” from their 2017 album, Concrete and Gold. The former Beatle also inducted Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

In his tribute, McCartney referenced these moments, while remembering him as a “true rock and roll hero” who “will always remain in my heart.”

You can read McCartney’s tribute in full below.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.

God bless his family and band – Love Paul X”

McCartney is but the latest artist to honor Hawkins in light of his passing on March 25th. Liam Gallagher, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Perry Farrell, and RUSH are just a few of the other names who have paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer on and off the stage.