PC Music Volume 3 Set to Feature Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, and More

The two-disc set includes hits and "upcoming, unreleased, and unreleasable music"

Caroline Polachek (photo by Ben Kaye), Charli XCX (photo by Philip Cosores), and Clairo (photo by Ben Kaye)
March 3, 2022 | 4:48pm ET

    PC Music has announced its third compilation album. Out on May 13th, the double LP includes tracks by Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, and more.

    PC Music Volume 3 collects hits from the record label between 2018 and 2021, as well as a share of “upcoming, unreleased, and unreleasable music.” Charli XCX reunites with frequent collaborator (and PC Music founder) A.G. Cook on “Xcxoplex,” a reworking of his 2020 track “Xxoplex” as first heard on his 2021 remix album Apple vs. 7G. Meanwhile Polachek’s 2018 collab with felicita, “marzipan,” also makes the cut as does Clairo’s single with Danny L Harle, “Blue Angel,” also released in 2018.

    Other artists appearing on the two-disc album include Hannah Diamond (“Invisible” and “Staring at the Ceiling”), Tommy Cash (“Pussy Money Weed”), umru and Laura Les (“popular”), Hyd (“Skin 2 Skin”), and more. While PC Music unveiled the majority of the 20-song tracklist today, three additional tracks on disc two will be announced soon. Vinyl pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    To celebrate the release, PC Music will also be hosting a takeover of London’s newly reopened venue KOKO on June 15th. Titled “PC Music Presents Volume 3 at KOKO,” the special event promises to give fans “never-seen-before collaborations between artists, very special world class guests and a brand new visual and light show,” according to a press release.

    Check out the album’s trailer, artwork, and tracklist below.

    Last year, Cook released his new project Dream Logic on SoundCloud in tandem with a mini-documentary on PC Music’s founding and history. It came just weeks after fellow collective member Danny L Harle dropped his conceptual club album Harlecore.

    PC Music Volume 3 Artwork:

    pc music volume 3 compilation album artwork

    PC Music Volume 3 Tracklist:
    DISC 1
    01. EASYFUN – Be Your USA
    02. Hannah Diamond – Invisible
    03. Tommy Cash – Pussy Money Weed
    04. felicita – marzipan (feat. Caroline Polachek)
    05. Danny L Harle – Blue Angel (feat. Clairo)
    06. umru & Laura Les – popular
    07. Lil Data – Burnnn
    08. Planet 1999 – Party
    09. Namasenda – Dare (AM)
    10. A. G. Cook – Lifeline

    DISC 2
    01. A. G. Cook – Xcxoplex (with Charli XCX)
    02. Namasenda – ☆ (feat. Oklou)
    03. caro♡ – over u
    04. Hyd – Skin 2 Skin
    05. umru feat. Tommy Cash & 645AR – check1
    06. Ö – Good Things on the Way
    07. TBA
    08. TBA
    09. Hannah Diamond – Staring At The Ceiling
    10. TBA

