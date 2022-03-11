After six seasons, Peaky Blinders’ original soundtrack is finally getting the vinyl treatment via UMe. To celebrate the Cillian Murphy-starring drama’s final season, which is currently airing on the BBC, the album is set to be pressed on blood-red vinyl in a 3-LP package that drops May 27th.
Across 49 tracks, the OST will feature two versions of the show’s sinister theme song “Red Right Hand” — one by original artists Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and another by PJ Harvey — as well as tracks by Jack White (“Love Is Blindness”), Dan Auerbach (“The Prowl”), Arctic Monkeys (“Do I Wanna Know?), Radiohead (“You and Whose Army?”), David Bowie (“Lazarus”) and more, along with lines of dialogue from the first five seasons of the series.
“The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time,” said creator Steven Knight in a statement. “It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack. I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”
Get a glimpse of the packaging and check out the complete tracklist for the Peaky Blinders soundtrack below. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack Packaging:
Peaky Blinders Original Soundtrack Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’
02. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
03. The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
04. Truce – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
05. Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’
06. Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
07. Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’
08. Jack White – Love Is Blindness
09. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love
LP1 – Side B
01. Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’
02. Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx
03. Post Irish Meeting – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
04. PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand
05. Laura Marling – What He Wrote
06. Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’
07. Royal Blood – Come on Over
08. Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
LP2 – Side A
01. Tommy: ‘I Love You…’
02. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Breathless
03. Radiohead – You and Whose Army?
04. Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’
05. PJ Harvey – This Is Love
06. Sons – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
07. Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’
08. Queens of the Stone Age – Burn the Witch
09. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
10. David Bowie – Lazarus
LP2 – Side B
01. Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’
02. Savages – Adore
03. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
04. Rachel Unthank & the Winterset – I Wish
05. Ballad of Polly Gray – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
06. Tommy: ‘I’m Not a Traitor to My Class…’
07. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
LP3 – Side A
01. Foals – Snake Oil
02. Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’
03. Radiohead – Pyramid Song
04. Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall
05. Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’
06. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
07. Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify
LP3 – Side B
01. Joy Division – Atmosphere
02. Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’
03. Anna Calvi – You’re Not God
04. Arthur: ‘There’s a Bentley Outside…’
05. Jehnny Beth – I’m the Man
06. Idles – Never Fight a Man with a Perm
07. Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’
08. Richard Hawley – Ballad of a Thin Man