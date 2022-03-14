Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Pearl Jam will finally return to the road for their long-awaited North American tour supporting their latest album, Gigaton.

The band was forced to postpone the tour, originally scheduled to take place in Spring 2020, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Now, three years later, they’re finally ready to make good on those rescheduled shows — as well as play a few newly announced dates. Check out the updated tour schedule below.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access now through Sunday, March 27th. Additionally, a special pre-sale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club is now underway.

Advertisement

Related Video

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on their North American leg. Additionally, Klinghoffer has joined Pearl Jam as a touring member.

In between Pearl Jam’s North American tour legs, they’ll play shows across the UK and Europe over the summer. Tickets for the UK shows can be purchased here, and the European shows are on sale here.

Pearl Jam 2022 Tour Dates:

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/16 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena *

05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/23 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

06/25 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale #^

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &

07/08 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/09 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

07/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^

07/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

07/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

07/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/06 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Advertisement

* = w/ Pluralone

^ = w/ White Reaper

# = w/ Pixies

& = w/ IDLES

+ = w/ Shame