Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Spin-Off Gets Greenlight from HBO Max

Matt Reeves’ iteration of Batman might’ve just flown into theaters, but the director already has another DC project up his sleeve: HBO Max has officially ordered a spin-off series centered on The Penguin, which will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as the criminal mastermind.

Just as The Batman offers a thrilling origin story for Bruce Wayne, this forthcoming limited drama series — currently under the working title The Penguin — will provide detailed context about how Oswald Cobblepot rose to power in Gotham City. Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will write the script, with Reeves and The Batman producer Dylan Clark serving as executive producers alongside Farrell.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Reeves adds: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.” Stay tuned here for more information about this latest DC installment as it comes.

The Batman landed in theaters last Friday, March 4th, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Back in 2020, it was announced that Reeves was working on an HBO Max spin-off series centering around the Gotham City Police Department; that project has been “evolved” into a series focused on Arkham Asylum.