Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season

Michael Hadreas' sixth full-length arrives in June

perfume genius ugly season new album announcement
Perfume Genius, photo by Camille Vivier
March 24, 2022 | 12:23pm ET

    Perfume Genius, the indie pop artist otherwise known as Michael Hadreas, has announced his latest studio effort Ugly Season.

    The upcoming album — his sixth overall — will be a follow-up to 2020’s Set My Heart on Fire Immediately and was created to accompany The Sun Still Burns Here, Perfume Genius’ immersive dance piece with choreographer Kate Wallich. It’s set to drop June 17th via Matador Records and will include previously released tracks “Pop Song” and “Eye in the Wall.”

    To coincide with the album’s release, the singer is also collaborating with visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite on a short film featuring the music of Ugly Season.

    “This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” Satterwhite teased in a statement. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for Ugly Season after the jump.

    Currently, Perfume Genius is in the midst of his 2022 North American headlining tour, which runs for just a couple more weeks before concluding with a show at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on April 7th. Get tickets for the remaining dates here.

    Earlier this week, the artist sat down for an exclusive interview with Consequence about being on the road again, his favorite songwriters, and more.

    Ugly Season Artwork:

    perfume genius ugly season new album artwork

    Ugly Season Tracklist:
    01. Just a Room
    02. Herem
    03. Teeth
    04. Pop Song
    05. Scherzo
    06. Ugly Season
    07. Eye in the Wall
    08. Photograph
    09. Hellbent
    10. Cenote

