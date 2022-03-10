Pete Davidson to Star as Himself in Lorne Michaels-Produced Series Bupkis

After years of being typecast as different variations of schlubby tattooed men, Pete Davidson has finally landed the ultimate role: himself. Deadline reports that the SNL mainstay will play the lead in a forthcoming series inspired by his own life, tentatively titled Bupkis, with Lorne Michaels producing.

Davidson will serve as co-executive producer of Bupkis, which is billed as “a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements” in the vein of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. The comedian is also co-writing the script, alongside frequent collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller (Crashing).

The series is currently being pitched to various streamers; Prime Video and Peacock are reportedly among those interested. Agents are also apparently seeking some A-list co-stars for the “unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated” series.

Bupkis will mark just one of many series Michaels has produced for SNL cast members. His recent credits also include Shrill starring Aidy Bryant, Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong, and Kenan starring Kenan Thompson. Stay tuned here for more news about Davidson’s show as it comes.

Aside from being Kanye West’s newest arch nemesis, Davidson is also busy turning an abandoned Staten Island Ferry into a performance venue with SNL co-star and fellow native Islander Colin Jost. He’s also set to star as Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic about the punk icon.