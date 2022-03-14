Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week

The SNL comedian will have a seat aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket

Pete Davidson space
Pete Davidson (SNL)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 14, 2022 | 9:42am ET

    From Kim Kardashian’s bed… to the great beyond: Pete Davidson is set to become the latest celebrity blasted off into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

    Davidson and five paying customers will embark on a a brief, suborbital flight on March 23rd at 8:30 a.m. CT, Blue Origin announced on Monday. Prior to takeoff, Davidson and the rocket’s other passengers will participate in a multi-day training session at Blue Origin’s facilities in Texas.

    Blue Origin’s suborbital flight takes passengers more than 62 miles above Earth. Unfortunately for Kanye, the flight lasts a total of 13 minutes, so Davidson will be back on the ground and reunited with Kardashian faster than you can say poopity scoop.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Davidson is but the latest celebrity to go to space courtesy of Bezos; previously, William Shatner and Michael Strahan took flights aboard the Blue Origin rocket.

    Incredibly, Davidson actually predicted his trip to space. During the Elon Musk-hosted episode of SNL last year, Davidson’s character Chad was an early colonizer of Mars (watch the sketch below).

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

supreme court wont hear bill cosby case

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case

March 7, 2022

Chris Rock Kevin Hart tour

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour Dates

March 7, 2022

John Mulaney SNL

John Mulaney's Fifth Go-Around as SNL Host Proves to Be a Good Variant

February 27, 2022

Louis C.K.

No, Louis C.K. Is Not Performing in Kyiv This Weekend

February 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week

Menu Shop Search Sale