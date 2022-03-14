Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week

From Kim Kardashian’s bed… to the great beyond: Pete Davidson is set to become the latest celebrity blasted off into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

Davidson and five paying customers will embark on a a brief, suborbital flight on March 23rd at 8:30 a.m. CT, Blue Origin announced on Monday. Prior to takeoff, Davidson and the rocket’s other passengers will participate in a multi-day training session at Blue Origin’s facilities in Texas.

Blue Origin’s suborbital flight takes passengers more than 62 miles above Earth. Unfortunately for Kanye, the flight lasts a total of 13 minutes, so Davidson will be back on the ground and reunited with Kardashian faster than you can say poopity scoop.

Advertisement

Related Video

Davidson is but the latest celebrity to go to space courtesy of Bezos; previously, William Shatner and Michael Strahan took flights aboard the Blue Origin rocket.

Incredibly, Davidson actually predicted his trip to space. During the Elon Musk-hosted episode of SNL last year, Davidson’s character Chad was an early colonizer of Mars (watch the sketch below).