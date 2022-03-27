Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Peter Gabriel Attends Genesis’ Final Concert

The band wrapped up their "The Last Domino?" reunion tour in London on Saturday

Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins
Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins, photo via World of Genesis / Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 27, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    Genesis played the final show in their illustrious career to a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night. Among the notable guests in attendance? Genesis’ original frontman, Peter Gabriel.

    Gabriel famously departed Genesis in 1975, and hadn’t played with the band since a one-off reunion in 1982. Though he also chose to sit out of the band’s “The Last Domino?” reunion tour, he was on-hand Saturday to cheer on former bandmates Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks. Collins and Gabriel also posed for a photograph backstage with the band’s longtime friend and tour manager, Richard McPhail.

    During Genesis’ 23-song set, Collins acknowledged Gabriel’s presence in the crowd by joking that he was the one shouting to hear “Supper’s Ready.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Below, you can see fan-captured footage from the concert, including Collins’ announcement that this would be the final show ever played by Genesis (“After tonight we all have to get real jobs,” Collins quipped). You can also revisit our review of the band’s reunion show at Madison Square Garden last December here.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Miley Cyrus Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus Delivers Tearful Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

March 27, 2022

stevie nicks writes tribute to taylor hawkins foo fighters drummer died

Stevie Nicks Writes Poem in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

March 26, 2022

Liam Gallagher Taylor Hawkins tribute

Liam Gallagher Dedicates "Live Forever" Performance to Taylor Hawkins: Watch

March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins toxicology report

Taylor Hawkins: Toxicology Test Indicates Presence of Drugs At Time of Death

March 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Gabriel Attends Genesis' Final Concert

Menu Shop Search Sale