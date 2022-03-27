Peter Gabriel Attends Genesis’ Final Concert

Genesis played the final show in their illustrious career to a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night. Among the notable guests in attendance? Genesis’ original frontman, Peter Gabriel.

Gabriel famously departed Genesis in 1975, and hadn’t played with the band since a one-off reunion in 1982. Though he also chose to sit out of the band’s “The Last Domino?” reunion tour, he was on-hand Saturday to cheer on former bandmates Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks. Collins and Gabriel also posed for a photograph backstage with the band’s longtime friend and tour manager, Richard McPhail.

During Genesis’ 23-song set, Collins acknowledged Gabriel’s presence in the crowd by joking that he was the one shouting to hear “Supper’s Ready.”

Below, you can see fan-captured footage from the concert, including Collins’ announcement that this would be the final show ever played by Genesis (“After tonight we all have to get real jobs,” Collins quipped). You can also revisit our review of the band’s reunion show at Madison Square Garden last December here.

From tonight’s final #Genesis show in London (from left): #PeterGabriel, #PhilCollins, and Richard McPhail (long time friend and tour manager in the ‘70s). If you’ve not read Richard’s book on Genesis, you should. @genesis_band @itspetergabriel @PhilCollinsFeed pic.twitter.com/Zsmo0WMGr1 — World of Genesis (@WorldofGenesis) March 27, 2022