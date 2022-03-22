Phife Dawg’s Estate Shares Posthumous Album Forever: Stream

Phife Dawg’s posthumous album Forever has finally arrived. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Released on the sixth anniversary of Phife Dawg’s passing from complications of diabetes, the 13-track album features contributions from fellow A Tribe Called Quest co-founder Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, members of De La Soul, Rapsody, and Redman, as well as Little Brother, Dwele, and Illa J.

Although it’s taken several years for Forever to be released, Phife Dawg recorded much of the material for the LP while working on what became ATCQ’s final album, 2016’s We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. Dion Liverpool, Phife Dawg’s frequent collaborator and business partner, served as the executive producer and oversaw the album to its completion.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I am really excited for Phife and his legacy. I know he is somewhere smiling and reading the credits and staring at artwork,” said Liverpool in a statement. Phife Dawg’s wife Deisha Taylor added, “We are overwhelmed with excitement about the release of Malik’s album. We’ve waited 6 years for this, so our joy is boundless.”

Ahead of the release of Forever, Phife Dawg’s estate shared a handful of singles, including “Nutshell Pt. 2,” “French Kiss Trois,” and the title track. His only other solo album was 2000’s Ventilation: Da LP.

In celebration of Phife Dawg’s life and the new release, his estate is holding a Q&A and album listening event at the iconic venue SOB’s in New York City on Wednesday, March 23rd. Grab your tickets here.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forever Artwork:

Forever Tracklist:

01. Cheryl’s Big Son (Intro)

02. Only a Coward

03. Fallback (feat. Rapsody and Renée Neufville)

04. Nutshell Pt. 2 (feat. Busta Rhymes and Redman)

05. Sorry (feat. V.Rich)

06. Dear Dilla (Reprise) [feat. Q-Tip]

07. Wow Factor (feat. Maseo of De La Soul)

08. Residual Curiosities (feat. Lyric Jones)

09. God Send (feat. Dwele)

10. Round Irving High School (feat. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor and Angela Winbush)

11. French Kiss Trois (feat. Redman and Illa J)

12. 2 Live Forever (feat. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother, and Darien Brockington)

13. Forever