Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 “Reunion Tour”

The massive outing runs from April through August

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye
March 7, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers will return to the road starting next month for an extensive tour that includes dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.

    Bridgers’ 2022 “Reunion Tour” comes in continued support of her blockbuster 2020 album, Punisher. The North American portion is broken into two separate legs, with the first taking place in between festival appearances at Coachella, Hangout, and Forecastle this spring. After playing virtually every major UK/European festival over the summer, Bridgers will return to North America in August for a west coast run of dates. Check out the full tour schedule below.

    Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified pre-sale is now ongoing through Tuesday, March 8th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The pre-sale itself takes place Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. $1 of every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

    Last week, Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM by covering Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.”

    Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
    05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
    05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
    05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
    05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos
    06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
    06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
    06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
    07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
    07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
    08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
    08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
    08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

