Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 “Reunion Tour”

Phoebe Bridgers will return to the road starting next month for an extensive tour that includes dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.
Bridgers’ 2022 “Reunion Tour” comes in continued support of her blockbuster 2020 album, Punisher. The North American portion is broken into two separate legs, with the first taking place in between festival appearances at Coachella, Hangout, and Forecastle this spring. After playing virtually every major UK/European festival over the summer, Bridgers will return to North America in August for a west coast run of dates. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified pre-sale is now ongoing through Tuesday, March 8th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The pre-sale itself takes place Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. $1 of every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.
Last week, Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM by covering Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.”
Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic