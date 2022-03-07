Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 “Reunion Tour”

Phoebe Bridgers will return to the road starting next month for an extensive tour that includes dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Bridgers’ 2022 “Reunion Tour” comes in continued support of her blockbuster 2020 album, Punisher. The North American portion is broken into two separate legs, with the first taking place in between festival appearances at Coachella, Hangout, and Forecastle this spring. After playing virtually every major UK/European festival over the summer, Bridgers will return to North America in August for a west coast run of dates. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified pre-sale is now ongoing through Tuesday, March 8th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The pre-sale itself takes place Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. $1 of every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Last week, Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM by covering Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.”

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

