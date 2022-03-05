Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”: Stream

As debuted during the inaugural episode of Bridgers' Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM

phoebe bridgers billie eilish when the party's over cover stream
Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Frank Ockenfels) and Billie EIlish (photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 4, 2022 | 7:35pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers has offered up her take on Billie Eilish‘s hit single “When the Party’s Over.” Stream the track below.

    Our 2020 Artist of the Year premiered the cover during the inaugural episode of her new SiriusXM radio show, Saddest Factory Radio, which aired on Thursday. “Don’t you know I’m no good for you?/ I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to/ Tore my shirt to stop you bleeding/ But nothing ever stops you leaving,” Bridgers croons over sparse piano, keeping her interpretation faithful to the original’s moody, atmospheric production.

    Eilish first released “When the Party’s Over” back in October 2018 as the second single off her smash 2019 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. At the time, Bridgers was busy teaming up with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as Boygenius, releasing their eponymous EP just ten days after “When the Party’s Over” hit radio, retailers, and streaming services.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Both singers are slated to perform at Coachella next month, where Eilish will headline with Kanye West and Harry Styles, as well as Glastonbury this summer alongside Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kacey Musgraves,

    Meanwhile, Bridgers will headline Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival in August in the wake of collaborating with Bright Eyes on the Conor Oberst-led act’s ambitious new archival project re-rerecording their old music.

    Eilish, on the other hand, is currently in the middle of her long-awaited “Happier Than Ever Tour” in support of her sophomore studio album of the same name. Most recently, she and brother FINNEAS also unveiled the fake boy band song they penned together for Disney/PIXAR’s upcoming movie Turning Red.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rivers cuomo morgan evans country outta my girl stream

Rivers Cuomo Goes Country (I Guess) on Morgan Evans Duet "Country Outta My Girl": Stream

March 4, 2022

madi diaz angel olsen forever new feelings version same history ep stream

Madi Diaz Teams Up with Angel Olsen for "Forever (New Feelings Version)," Drops New EP: Stream

March 4, 2022

nilufer yanya painless stream album new

Nilüfer Yanya Unveils New Album PAINLESS: Stream

March 4, 2022

dominic fike euphoria song zendaya stream

Dominic Fike Releases Studio Version of That God-Awful Euphoria Song: Stream

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale