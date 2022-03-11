Phoebe Bridgers Shares “Chinese Satellite (Live from Sound City)”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers has shared “Chinese Satellite (Live from Sound City),” a new version of her Punisher song to benefit Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary charity campaign. Check out the updated rendition below.

Recorded live at the famous Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, Bridgers reimagines “Chinese Satellite” as a slow(er) ballad, removing the original’s rollicking percussion in favor of stark acoustic guitar. The track’s reduced volume places a greater weight on Bridgers’ unflappably vivid imagery, like her nonchalant delivery of “You were screaming at the Evangelicals/ They were screaming right back from what I remember.”

“Chinese Satellite (Live from Sound City)” marks the 20th of 25 planned releases in Secretly Canadian’s Singles Series, which raises funds for homeless youth in the label’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana. The label is working to contribute $250,000 to New Hope for Families, an LGBTQ friendly homeless shelter. Bridgers joins the likes of Bright Eyes and Goose in contributing to the campaign.

Bridgers is no stranger to reimagining previously recorded songs. She recently covered Billie Eilish’s hit “When the Party’s Over,” and back in February, she teamed up with Bright Eyes for a new rendition of their 2000 song “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh.” The artist recently announced a massive “Reunion Tour” that stretches from April to August. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.