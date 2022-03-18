Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane Cover My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”: Watch

Nothing beats the delirium of the late-night end of a South by Southwest showcase — especially when the bands on the bill start pulling out their best emo covers. Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane did just that Wednesday night (March 16th), teaming up for a group singalong of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records hosted its own showcase at the Austin festival, dubbed the Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat. Charlie Hickey, Sloppy Jane, Claud, and MUNA performed at the event, while Bridgers acted as MC (while also hopping onstage with the artists throughout the night).

For the big finale, the acts engaged in a “TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke” session. Beyond the always-welcome emo nostalgia, this particular Black Parade magic also gifted fans with a reunion between Bridgers and Sloppy Jane, of which Bridgers was the original bassist. Leave it to MCR to bring people together. Check out clips from the show below.

Advertisement

Related Video

It’s been a big year for the Saddest Factory camp. Bridgers recently shared a new version of her song “Chinese Satellite” and announced a world tour, while MUNA announced a new album and tour of their own with the single “Anything But Me.” As for Charlie Hickey, the singer will release his debut album Nervous at Night in May, while Claud’s in the midst of a North American tour themselves.

Another video of Phoebe performing with Charlie Hickey at SXSW (@/ mohawkaustin on ig) pic.twitter.com/ClbFTGL0LA — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) March 17, 2022

short clip of Phoebe performing Soft Spot with Claud at SXSW pic.twitter.com/kDc27fc0re — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) March 17, 2022

Set times for the Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat tonight!



8:30pm – doors

9pm - 9:40pm – @CharlieHickeyy

10pm - 10:40pm – @sloppyjanemusic

11pm - 11:45pm – @claudmp3

12:05am - 12:50am – @whereisMUNA

1am - 2am – TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke with Saddest Factory Records pic.twitter.com/ib99Fo8iLO — Saddest Factory Records (@SaddestFactory) March 16, 2022