Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pinegrove Whirl Through “Cyclone” on Corden: Watch

Marking the band's late-night debut

pinegrove corden cyclone late late show james watch stream
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 2, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    Pinegrove made their late night television debut performing “Cyclone” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night.

    For the standout track from their new album 11:11, Pinegrove played one of the most dimly-lit sets in recent late night history. The New Jersey rockers took the stage bathed in midnight purples, their faces and hands aglow with a grape sheen.

    This darkness put the emphasis on the lyrics, which is arguably where the band would want us to focus anyway. Frontman Evan Stephen Halls sang, “‘Cause it’s been in my head for a long time/ And it feels wrong/ I don’t want it anymore, ah/ It spun in my head for a long time,” using a metaphor of a cyclone to depict whirling thoughts. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pinegrove have plenty of dates remaining on their 2022 tour, and you cane book your seat here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mitski on Kimmel

Mitski Cements Superstar Status with Thrilling Late-Night Performance on Kimmel: Watch

March 2, 2022

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Perform "Simulation Swarm" on Colbert: Watch

March 2, 2022

Dashboard Confessional on Kimmel

Dashboard Confessional Perform "Everyone Else Is Just Noise" on Kimmel: Watch

February 28, 2022

oasis liam gallagher everything's electric jimmy fallon watch

Liam Gallagher Lights Up Fallon with "Everything's Electric": Watch

February 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pinegrove Whirl Through "Cyclone" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale