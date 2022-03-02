Pinegrove Whirl Through “Cyclone” on Corden: Watch

Pinegrove made their late night television debut performing “Cyclone” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night.

For the standout track from their new album 11:11, Pinegrove played one of the most dimly-lit sets in recent late night history. The New Jersey rockers took the stage bathed in midnight purples, their faces and hands aglow with a grape sheen.

This darkness put the emphasis on the lyrics, which is arguably where the band would want us to focus anyway. Frontman Evan Stephen Halls sang, “‘Cause it’s been in my head for a long time/ And it feels wrong/ I don’t want it anymore, ah/ It spun in my head for a long time,” using a metaphor of a cyclone to depict whirling thoughts. Check it out below.

Pinegrove have plenty of dates remaining on their 2022 tour, and you cane book your seat here.