Disney+ Unveils First Look of Tom Hanks in Live-Action Pinocchio Remake

Pinocchio is the latest beloved Disney classic to get the live-action remake treatment. Before it arrives exclusively on Disney+ this September, the streamer has shared the first look of the film, which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the endearing wood-carver with a knack for puppetmaking.

Robert Zemeckis will direct this new telling of Pinocchio, the motionless marionette who becomes transformed into a real boy (with a few caveats). While the character was first introduced in Carlo Collodi’s 1883 children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, it was Disney’s 1940 cartoon that helped make him so recognizable.

13-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) will star as Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his trusty “conscience” Jiminy Cricket. Other announced cast members include Broadway veteran Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as con-artist fox “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) as a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans — who starred as Gaston in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake — as the Coachman.

Advertisement

Related Video

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz are the producers of the new Pinocchio, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Jeremy Johns executive producing. Stay tuned here for more information about the project as it rolls out.

Zemeckis’ Pinocchio is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s anti-Fascist retelling of the fairytale, which is also in the works. A stop-motion film starring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, and more, it’s scheduled to hit Netflix this December.