Pixies Share New Single “Human Crime”: Stream

It looks like a new Pixies era is among us. Today, the alternative legends have shared the new song “Human Crime,” which you can listen to below.
Written by Black Francis himself, “Human Crime” was produced and mixed by frequent Ghost collaborator Tom Dalgety in Los Angeles in the fall of last year. A reminiscent tune, the track remembers a bygone relationship while also pleading for human kindness. “Went by your place,” Francis sings. “There was nobody there/ At the cocktail lounge/ Someone else was in your chair.”
“Human Crime” arrives with a music video directed by Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin that was filmed at the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar in Los Angeles. “The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles and I about going on tour,” Lenchantin explained in a statement. “How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”
“Human Crime” follows the 2020 single “Hear Me Out,” while Pixies’ last full-length was 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie. Earlier this year, the band released Live in Brixton, a hefty box set containing recordings from their June 2004 reunion shows in London.
In a few weeks, Pixies are headed out on the road for the first time in two years. After a handful of dates on the West Coast, they’ll head down to Mexico for Vive Latino 2022. In April, the band will play BBC 6 Music Festival in Wales before traipsing across the UK and Europe. Pick up your tickets for the North American shows here and UK/European shows here.
Pixies 2022 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
03/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
04/01 – Wales, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
06/22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/23 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/25 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo & Dino Ferrari
06/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea, Auditorium Parco dela Musica
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/08 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Festival
07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Bitan 1
07/14-15 – Galway, IE @ Festival Big Top
07/16 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/20 – Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden of Vilnius University
07/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
07/30 – Cologne, DE @ Welstars auf dem Roncalliplatz
07/31 – Freiburg, DE @ Zelt-musik-festival
08/03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange
08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
08/05 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Times Square
08/07 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender
08/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/16 – Lecee, IT @ Sei Festival
08/23 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
08/25 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
08/27 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagrebački Velesajam
08/29 – Belgrade, RS @ Tasmajdan Stadium
08/30 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
09/01-04 – Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival