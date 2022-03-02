Menu
Pixies Share New Single “Human Crime”: Stream

The alt-rock legends drop a new song ahead of their first tour in more than two years

Pixies Human Crime new song video stream
Pixies, photo by Travis Shinn
March 2, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    It looks like a new Pixies era is among us. Today, the alternative legends have shared the new song “Human Crime,” which you can listen to below.

    Written by Black Francis himself, “Human Crime” was produced and mixed by frequent Ghost collaborator Tom Dalgety in Los Angeles in the fall of last year. A reminiscent tune, the track remembers a bygone relationship while also pleading for human kindness. “Went by your place,” Francis sings. “There was nobody there/ At the cocktail lounge/ Someone else was in your chair.”

    “Human Crime” arrives with a music video directed by Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin that was filmed at the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar in Los Angeles. “The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles and I about going on tour,” Lenchantin explained in a statement. “How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

    Related Video

    “Human Crime” follows the 2020 single “Hear Me Out,” while Pixies’ last full-length was 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie. Earlier this year, the band released Live in Brixton, a hefty box set containing recordings from their June 2004 reunion shows in London.

    In a few weeks, Pixies are headed out on the road for the first time in two years. After a handful of dates on the West Coast, they’ll head down to Mexico for Vive Latino 2022. In April, the band will play BBC 6 Music Festival in Wales before traipsing across the UK and Europe. Pick up your tickets for the North American shows here and UK/European shows here.

    Pixies 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    03/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    03/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    03/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
    04/01 – Wales, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
    06/22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    06/23 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    06/25 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo & Dino Ferrari
    06/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea, Auditorium Parco dela Musica
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
    07/08 – London, UK @ British Summer Time Festival
    07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/11 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Bitan 1
    07/14-15 – Galway, IE @ Festival Big Top
    07/16 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
    07/20 – Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Garden of Vilnius University
    07/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
    07/30 – Cologne, DE @ Welstars auf dem Roncalliplatz
    07/31 – Freiburg, DE @ Zelt-musik-festival
    08/03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange
    08/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park
    08/05 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Times Square
    08/07 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Weekender
    08/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    08/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    08/16 – Lecee, IT @ Sei Festival
    08/23 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    08/25 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
    08/27 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagrebački Velesajam
    08/29 – Belgrade, RS @ Tasmajdan Stadium
    08/30 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
    09/01-04 – Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

