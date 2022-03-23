Menu
Pom Pom Squad Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert at SXSW: Watch

"We grew up on these, and I learned so much about performing from watching Tiny Desks," Mia Berrin said. "We're all super stoked"

pom pom squad tiny desk npr sxsw concert watch stream
Pom Pom Squad, photo via NPR/YouTube
March 23, 2022

    Temperatures in Austin, Texas were comfortably in the 70s for most of SXSW 2022, but if you like it hot, then rest assured Pom Pom Squad brought the heat during their scorching performance at Tiny Desk Meets SXSW for NPR.

    Our June Artist of the Month appeared on a crimson set in matching suits of Valentine’s Day red. Lead songwriter Mia Berrin took center stage in a red gingham dress, with knee-high white socks and puffy sleeves each the size of a barn. The Brooklyn rockers opened with “Drunk Voicemail,” from their excellent new album Death of a Cheerleaderbefore Berrin explained how much the appearance meant to them.

    “We’re super excited to be doing this Tiny Desk,” she said. “I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we grew up on these, and I learned so much about performing from watching Tiny Desks. We’re all super stoked.”

    Related Video

    From there, Pom Pom Squad launched into “Head Cheerleader,” before segueing into “Cherry Blossom” off the 2019 Ow EP. The set closed with “Crying” and “Be Good,” and you can check it out below.

    Late last year, Pom Pom Squad shared the new song “Until It Stops,” and released a shot-for-shot remake of Nada Surf’s “Popular” video with Matthew Caws himself. Next month the band embarks on a headlining tour of North America and Europe; check out the dates below, and get your tickets here.

    Setlist:
    Drunk Voicemail
    Head Cheerleader
    Cherry Blossom
    Crying
    Be Good

    Pom Pom Squad 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/14 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    04/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory
    04/18 — Nashville, TN @ The End
    04/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    04/22 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins
    04/23 — Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
    04/24 — Austin, TX @ Empire (Control Room)
    04/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    04/27 — Mesa, AZ @ Underground
    04/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    04/30 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
    05/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
    05/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    05/04 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    05/05 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
    05/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
    05/08 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    05/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
    05/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
    05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas
    05/14 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    05/16 — Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
    05/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    05/19 — Washington, DC @ Songbird
    05/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    05/21 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/10 — London, UK @ Moth Club
    06/11 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
    06/12 — Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
    06/14 — Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar @ Botanique
    06/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
    06/17 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
