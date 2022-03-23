Pom Pom Squad Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert at SXSW: Watch

Temperatures in Austin, Texas were comfortably in the 70s for most of SXSW 2022, but if you like it hot, then rest assured Pom Pom Squad brought the heat during their scorching performance at Tiny Desk Meets SXSW for NPR.
Our June Artist of the Month appeared on a crimson set in matching suits of Valentine’s Day red. Lead songwriter Mia Berrin took center stage in a red gingham dress, with knee-high white socks and puffy sleeves each the size of a barn. The Brooklyn rockers opened with “Drunk Voicemail,” from their excellent new album Death of a Cheerleader, before Berrin explained how much the appearance meant to them.
“We’re super excited to be doing this Tiny Desk,” she said. “I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we grew up on these, and I learned so much about performing from watching Tiny Desks. We’re all super stoked.”
From there, Pom Pom Squad launched into “Head Cheerleader,” before segueing into “Cherry Blossom” off the 2019 Ow EP. The set closed with “Crying” and “Be Good,” and you can check it out below.
Late last year, Pom Pom Squad shared the new song “Until It Stops,” and released a shot-for-shot remake of Nada Surf’s “Popular” video with Matthew Caws himself. Next month the band embarks on a headlining tour of North America and Europe; check out the dates below, and get your tickets here.
Setlist:
Drunk Voicemail
Head Cheerleader
Cherry Blossom
Crying
Be Good
04/14 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall