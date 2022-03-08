Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Porcupine Tree Announce 2022 Tour Dates

The UK rock band's first outing in over 12 years

Porcupine Tree 2022 tour dates
Porcupine Tree, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years, including dates in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe.

    Coming in support of the band’s comeback album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, the tour kicks off in September with a 12-date North American run. A UK/European follows in October and November.

    Tickets to Porcupine Tree’s North American tour go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the band’s new album will receive access to a special pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, March 9th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    CLOSURE/CONTINUATION is set for release on Friday, June 24th. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, the band has also shared another track from the album in the form of “Of the New Day,” which you can stream below.

    Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    09/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    09/25 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
    10/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle
    10/23 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    10/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum
    10/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Globe
    10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre
    10/30 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek Hall
    11/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
    11/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena
    11/06 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena
    11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome
    11/09 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 662
    11/11 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch

Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share "The Mainline Song" Video: Watch

March 8, 2022

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" US Tour

March 8, 2022

norah jones tour 2022 north america regina spektor tickets

Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

March 8, 2022

Alanis Morissette 2022 tour dates

Alanis Morissette Extends "Jagged Little Pill Tour" into 2022

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Porcupine Tree Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale