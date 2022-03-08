Porcupine Tree Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years, including dates in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe.
Coming in support of the band’s comeback album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, the tour kicks off in September with a 12-date North American run. A UK/European follows in October and November.
Tickets to Porcupine Tree’s North American tour go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the band’s new album will receive access to a special pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, March 9th.
CLOSURE/CONTINUATION is set for release on Friday, June 24th. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, the band has also shared another track from the album in the form of “Of the New Day,” which you can stream below.
Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
09/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/25 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
10/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle
10/23 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum
10/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Globe
10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre
10/30 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek Hall
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
11/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena
11/06 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena
11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome
11/09 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 662
11/11 – London, UK @ SSE Arena