Porcupine Tree Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Porcupine Tree have announced their first tour in 12 years, including dates in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe.

Coming in support of the band’s comeback album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, the tour kicks off in September with a 12-date North American run. A UK/European follows in October and November.

Tickets to Porcupine Tree’s North American tour go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the band’s new album will receive access to a special pre-sale taking place on Wednesday, March 9th.

CLOSURE/CONTINUATION is set for release on Friday, June 24th. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, the band has also shared another track from the album in the form of “Of the New Day,” which you can stream below.

Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

09/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/25 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

10/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle

10/23 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum

10/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Globe

10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre

10/30 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek Hall

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

11/06 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome

11/09 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 662

11/11 – London, UK @ SSE Arena