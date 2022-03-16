Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Post Animal Announce New Album Love Gibberish, Share “Puppy Dog”: Stream

The Chicago band also reveals 2022 tour dates

post animal puppy dog stream
Post Animal, photo by Courtney Sofiah Yates
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 16, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Post Animal have a new album on the way. Dubbed Love Gibberish, the third LP from the Chicago rock band arrives May 13th. As a preview, they’ve shared first single “Puppy Dog,” and announced a 2022 North American tour.

    After releasing two albums through Polyvinyl Record Co., Post Animal opted to return to their DIY roots and record and release Love Gibberish themselves. The quintet first began work on the album at multi-instrumentalist Jake Hirshland’s family farm before laying down tracks in a number of settings, even going so far as sound-proofing singer-bassist Dalton Allison’s closet with fleece blankets to record at his home.

    “This album takes us back to how it felt before we ever thought we’d be an actual touring band, with no expectations for ourselves,” singer-guitarist Matt Williams said. “Now, we’re inside the gibberish-ness of life, trying to figure out what we need to survive.” 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Hirshland, Allison, Williams, drummer-singer Wesley Toledo, and singer-guitarist Javier Reyes dabble in a multitude of influences across Love Gibberish, from classic rock to modern dreampop. First single “Puppy Dog” melds these inspirations, pairing 1970s maximalism with an almost pop-punk vocal delivery from Reyes. Written from the perspective of his dog, whimpering about missing its owner’s ex, the song feels all the emotions of a breakup with full force, going out on a soaring guitar solo and stadium-sized drums.

    “‘Puppy Dog’ is about impending separation and how it’s hard but necessary and most loving to accept paths Y-ing off,” the band said. “Sometimes that reluctance to accept it can turn into resentment and this song is about not falling into that as much.” Watch the video for “Puppy Dog” below. 

    Love Gibberish follows Post Animal’s 2020 album Forward Motion Godyssey. Check out the artwork and tracklist for the forthcoming LP below, and pre-order the project here.

    Advertisement

    To support the release, Post Animal will head out on a North American tour that begins at the Echoes Festival in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 30th and ends with a hometown show at the Metro in Chicago on June 10th. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster starting Friday, March 18th. 

    Love Gibberish Artwork:

    post animal love gibberish album artwork
    Love Gibberish Tracklist:
    01. Bolt from Above
    02. Love Is Trouble
    03. No More Sports
    04. When You Walk Towards Me
    05. Megaphone
    06. Puppy Dog
    07. Cancer Moon
    08. Infinite Zone
    09. Don’t Go That Way

    Post Animal 2022 Tour Dates:
    4/30 — Guadalajara, MX @ Echoes Festival
    05/07 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    05/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
    05/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile — Madame Lou’s
    05/11 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
    05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    05/14 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SHABANG Music Festival
    05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    05/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    05/19 — Dallas, TX @ Dada
    05/20 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
    05/21 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues — Bronze Peacock
    05/23 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
    05/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade — Purgatory Stage
    05/25 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
    05/27 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    05/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    05/29 — New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
    05/31 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    06/01 — Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    06/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
    06/04 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    06/06 — Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit
    06/08 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk
    06/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
    06/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Wisin y Yandel tickets La Última Misión 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Wisin y Yandel's 2022 Tour

March 15, 2022

Alan Jackson tickets Last Call One More for the Road Tour 2022

How to Get Tickets to Alan Jackson's 2022 Tour

March 15, 2022

flogging molly interrupters us tour

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 US Tour

March 15, 2022

Franz Ferdinand 2022 North American Tour Dates

Franz Ferdinand Announce 2022 North American Tour

March 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Animal Announce New Album Love Gibberish, Share "Puppy Dog": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale