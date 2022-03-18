Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song “No Effort”: Stream

Princess Nokia has returned with “No Effort,” her first new single of 2022. Stream the track below.

Over breezy production recalling the late ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop, the New York native crushes the competition (“These bitches is still basic like they shop on Fordham”) while prepping for a hot girl summer. Princess Nokia also reminds fans of her roots when she raps, “I’m the Diplomat girl with the Harlem Shake/ I’m on First Ave, gang, we at Hajji’s, babe.”

To further acknowledge those roots, Princess Nokia recruited the StuntGuyz BMX crew for the accompanying music video, which was filmed at an East Harlem skatepark. Watch the rapper and her squad show off their dance moves in the Travis Libin-directed video below.

“No Effort” drops ahead of Princess Nokia’s upcoming appearance at Coachella, which will be followed by a hometown show opening for HAIM at Madison Square Garden. After that, she’ll continue to make the festival rounds throughout North America and Europe. Pick up your tickets now at Ticketmaster.

2021 was a big year for Princess Nokia. In addition to hitting the road for her first-ever US headlining tour, she inked her first major label deal with Arista, co-starred in Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed film, and made a cameo in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot. On the music front, she released the singles “It’s Not My Fault” and “Boys Are from Mars,” while also guesting on Ashnikko’s viral hit “Slumber Party.”

Princess Nokia 2022 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022

05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/21 – Saint Therese, QC @ Santa Theresa Festival

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Forecastle Music Festival 2022

05/29 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Festival

06/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Girl You Go! Festival

06/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Festival

06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/24 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/19 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park

08/07 – Cluj, RO @ Untold Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Fest

08/20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/26 – Oberhausen, DE @ Hype Festival

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

