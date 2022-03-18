Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song “No Effort”: Stream

Princess Nokia has returned with “No Effort,” her first new single of 2022. Stream the track below.
Over breezy production recalling the late ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop, the New York native crushes the competition (“These bitches is still basic like they shop on Fordham”) while prepping for a hot girl summer. Princess Nokia also reminds fans of her roots when she raps, “I’m the Diplomat girl with the Harlem Shake/ I’m on First Ave, gang, we at Hajji’s, babe.”
To further acknowledge those roots, Princess Nokia recruited the StuntGuyz BMX crew for the accompanying music video, which was filmed at an East Harlem skatepark. Watch the rapper and her squad show off their dance moves in the Travis Libin-directed video below.
“No Effort” drops ahead of Princess Nokia’s upcoming appearance at Coachella, which will be followed by a hometown show opening for HAIM at Madison Square Garden. After that, she’ll continue to make the festival rounds throughout North America and Europe. Pick up your tickets now at Ticketmaster.
2021 was a big year for Princess Nokia. In addition to hitting the road for her first-ever US headlining tour, she inked her first major label deal with Arista, co-starred in Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed film, and made a cameo in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot. On the music front, she released the singles “It’s Not My Fault” and “Boys Are from Mars,” while also guesting on Ashnikko’s viral hit “Slumber Party.”
Princess Nokia 2022 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022
05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/21 – Saint Therese, QC @ Santa Theresa Festival
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Forecastle Music Festival 2022
05/29 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Festival
06/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Girl You Go! Festival
06/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Festival
06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/24 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride
07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/19 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
08/07 – Cluj, RO @ Untold Festival
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Fest
08/20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/26 – Oberhausen, DE @ Hype Festival
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival