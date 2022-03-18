Menu
Princess Nokia Throws It Back with New Song “No Effort”: Stream

The New York rapper's first new single of 2022

Princess Nokia No Effort new song video stream
Princess Nokia, photo by Daniela Spector
March 18, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    Princess Nokia has returned with “No Effort,” her first new single of 2022. Stream the track below.

    Over breezy production recalling the late ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop, the New York native crushes the competition (“These bitches is still basic like they shop on Fordham”) while prepping for a hot girl summer. Princess Nokia also reminds fans of her roots when she raps, “I’m the Diplomat girl with the Harlem Shake/ I’m on First Ave, gang, we at Hajji’s, babe.”

    To further acknowledge those roots, Princess Nokia recruited the StuntGuyz BMX crew for the accompanying music video, which was filmed at an East Harlem skatepark. Watch the rapper and her squad show off their dance moves in the Travis Libin-directed video below.

    “No Effort” drops ahead of Princess Nokia’s upcoming appearance at Coachella, which will be followed by a hometown show opening for HAIM at Madison Square Garden. After that, she’ll continue to make the festival rounds throughout North America and Europe. Pick up your tickets now at Ticketmaster.

    2021 was a big year for Princess Nokia. In addition to hitting the road for her first-ever US headlining tour, she inked her first major label deal with Arista, co-starred in Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed film, and made a cameo in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot. On the music front, she released the singles “It’s Not My Fault” and “Boys Are from Mars,” while also guesting on Ashnikko’s viral hit “Slumber Party.”

    Princess Nokia 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022
    05/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/21 – Saint Therese, QC @ Santa Theresa Festival
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Forecastle Music Festival 2022
    05/29 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Festival
    06/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Girl You Go! Festival
    06/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Festival
    06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival
    06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
    06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
    06/24 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island
    06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride
    07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
    07/16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/19 – Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
    08/07 – Cluj, RO @ Untold Festival
    08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen
    08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Fest
    08/20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/26 – Oberhausen, DE @ Hype Festival
    09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

