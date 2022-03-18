Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Lineup: Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, and More

After announcing several initial bands, Psycho Las Vegas has revealed the second wave of acts for its 2022 lineup. Mercyful Fate, Emperor, and Suicidal Tendencies will headline the fest, set for August 19th-21st at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The rest of the stacked bill includes many heavy metal luminaries from across the globe, plus a few notable alternative and hip-hop artists: Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, Cirith Ungol, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Carcass, At the Gates, Warpaint, Wolves in the Throne Room, Carpenter Brut, and Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and GZA.

In addition to Emperor and Mayhem, who will be making their only 2022 US appearances at the festival, there will be a notable contingent of European extreme metal acts on the bill, as well, including Satyricon, Ulver, Watain, Samael, MGLA, and Katatonia.

Resorts World Las Vegas marks a new location for the annual fest, which previously took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort. Resorts World is billed as The Strip’s “newest ground-up resort to be built in over a decade,” and features six stages and numerous amenities.

Passes for Psycho Las Vegas are now available via the festival’s website, while the full current lineup can be seen below.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Artist Lineup:

Mercyful Fate

Suicidal Tendencies

Emperor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Mayhem

Carpenter Brut

GZA

Satyricon

Watain

She Past Away

Raekwon

Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At the Gates

High On Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Cirith Ungol

Vio-Lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed

Samael

Boris

Nothing

Dance with the Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

Wolves in the Throne Room

…And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead

Amenra

Mgła

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

King Woman

WAND

Crobot

Wiegedood

Marissa Nadler

N8NOFACE

Bömbers – The Ultimate Motörhead Tribute

Drain

Year of No light

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast on the Left

Chessboxing with GZA

