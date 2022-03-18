Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Lineup: Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, and More

The 2022 edition of Psycho takes place August 19th-21st at Resorts World Las Vegas

psycho vegas 2022 lineup
King Diamond of Mercyful Fate (photo by Kevin RC Wilson), Ihsahn (via Spinefarm Records), and Suicidal Tendencies (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 18, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    After announcing several initial bands, Psycho Las Vegas has revealed the second wave of acts for its 2022 lineup. Mercyful Fate, Emperor, and Suicidal Tendencies will headline the fest, set for August 19th-21st at Resorts World Las Vegas.

    The rest of the stacked bill includes many heavy metal luminaries from across the globe, plus a few notable alternative and hip-hop artists: Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, Cirith Ungol, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Carcass, At the Gates, Warpaint, Wolves in the Throne Room, Carpenter Brut, and Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and GZA.

    In addition to Emperor and Mayhem, who will be making their only 2022 US appearances at the festival, there will be a notable contingent of European extreme metal acts on the bill, as well, including Satyricon, Ulver, Watain, Samael, MGLA, and Katatonia.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Resorts World Las Vegas marks a new location for the annual fest, which previously took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort. Resorts World is billed as The Strip’s “newest ground-up resort to be built in over a decade,” and features six stages and numerous amenities.

    Ihsahn Taylor Swift album artwork
     Editor's Pick
    Black-Metal Legend Ihsahn Calls Out Taylor Swift Over Album Artwork

    Passes for Psycho Las Vegas are now available via the festival’s website, while the full current lineup can be seen below.

    Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Artist Lineup:
    Mercyful Fate
    Suicidal Tendencies
    Emperor
    Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
    Warpaint
    Mayhem
    Carpenter Brut
    GZA
    Satyricon
    Watain
    She Past Away
    Raekwon
    Ghostface Killah
    Carcass
    At the Gates
    High On Fire
    Ulver
    Beats Antique
    Paradise Lost
    Cirith Ungol
    Vio-Lence
    Katatonia
    The Accüsed
    Samael
    Boris
    Nothing
    Dance with the Dead
    Anika
    The KVB
    The Juliana Theory
    Monster Magnet
    Wolves in the Throne Room
    …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead
    Amenra
    Mgła
    Liturgy
    Primitive Man
    Tribulation
    Monolord
    Gatecreeper
    King Woman
    WAND
    Crobot
    Wiegedood
    Marissa Nadler
    N8NOFACE
    Bömbers – The Ultimate Motörhead Tribute
    Drain
    Year of No light
    Mizmor
    The Goddamn Gallows
    Sanguisugabogg
    200 Stab Wounds
    Last Podcast on the Left
    Chessboxing with GZA

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet illness

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Shows as Guitarist Jake Kiszka Is Hospitalized with Pneumonia

March 18, 2022

tool opiate2 clip

Tool Unveil "Opiate²" Clip, First Music Video in 15 Years: Watch

March 18, 2022

Travis Barker defends Kourtney Kardashian metal shirt

Travis Barker Slams "Lame" Critics Who Mocked Kourtney Kardashian for Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt

March 18, 2022

crosses initiation protection

Chino Moreno's ††† (Crosses) Share New Songs "Initiation" and "Protection": Stream

March 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Lineup: Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale