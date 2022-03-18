Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Lineup: Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, and More

After announcing several initial bands, Psycho Las Vegas has revealed the second wave of acts for its 2022 lineup. Mercyful Fate, Emperor, and Suicidal Tendencies will headline the fest, set for August 19th-21st at Resorts World Las Vegas.
The rest of the stacked bill includes many heavy metal luminaries from across the globe, plus a few notable alternative and hip-hop artists: Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, Cirith Ungol, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Carcass, At the Gates, Warpaint, Wolves in the Throne Room, Carpenter Brut, and Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and GZA.
In addition to Emperor and Mayhem, who will be making their only 2022 US appearances at the festival, there will be a notable contingent of European extreme metal acts on the bill, as well, including Satyricon, Ulver, Watain, Samael, MGLA, and Katatonia.
Resorts World Las Vegas marks a new location for the annual fest, which previously took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort. Resorts World is billed as The Strip’s “newest ground-up resort to be built in over a decade,” and features six stages and numerous amenities.
Passes for Psycho Las Vegas are now available via the festival’s website, while the full current lineup can be seen below.
Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Artist Lineup:
Mercyful Fate
Suicidal Tendencies
Emperor
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Warpaint
Mayhem
Carpenter Brut
GZA
Satyricon
Watain
She Past Away
Raekwon
Ghostface Killah
Carcass
At the Gates
High On Fire
Ulver
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Cirith Ungol
Vio-Lence
Katatonia
The Accüsed
Samael
Boris
Nothing
Dance with the Dead
Anika
The KVB
The Juliana Theory
Monster Magnet
Wolves in the Throne Room
…And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead
Amenra
Mgła
Liturgy
Primitive Man
Tribulation
Monolord
Gatecreeper
King Woman
WAND
Crobot
Wiegedood
Marissa Nadler
N8NOFACE
Bömbers – The Ultimate Motörhead Tribute
Drain
Year of No light
Mizmor
The Goddamn Gallows
Sanguisugabogg
200 Stab Wounds
Last Podcast on the Left
Chessboxing with GZA