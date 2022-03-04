Pusha T Makes It Snow During “Diet Coke” Performance on Colbert: Watch

Some rappers make it rain, Pusha T makes it snow: On Thursday (March 3rd), the Virginia Beach native brought his latest single “Diet Coke” to life while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Unfazed in “blizzard conditions” while running through the track — to the uninitiated, snow is used as slang for cocaine — the G.O.O.D. Music rapper strutted across the stage. With swagger and bravado, King Push delivered his trademark boasts about moving weight over twinkling keys and a chipmunk soul sample from 88-Keys and Kanye West. “All you n***** get it off the boat, right?/ But only I can really have a snow fight,” he raps.

Watch Pusha T perform “Diet Coke” on Colbert below.

“Diet Coke” earned Rap Song of the Week honors when it dropped in February and is the lead single from Push’s upcoming fourth studio album. Besides being entirely produced by West and his longtime collaborator Pharrell, details about the LP are scarce. However, he described it in a recent interview with Complex as “one thousand percent rap superhero shit.”

More recently, Push teamed up with A Bathing Ape founder Nigo for “Hear Me Clearly,” the third preview of the latter’s upcoming compilation I Know NIGO.