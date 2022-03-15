Puss in Boots Uses Up Eight Lives in New Trailer for The Last Wish: Watch

Puss and Boots is down to his ninth and final life in the new trailer for DreamWorks’ The Last Wish.

This is the long-gestating sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots, which itself was a spinoff of 2004’s Shrek 2. Antonio Banderas returns as the titular fearless feline, who begins the trailer by defeating a giant, but who lingers in his victory speech a little too long and finds himself crushed to death.

That’s nothing new to Puss in Boots, who, as he soon recounts, has died a number of times. There was the bull-fighting incident, the time he didn’t land on his feet, the mix-up with seafood, and the whoopsie in a cannon. He’s a bit slow to count it up — “I’m not really a math guy,” he says — but to his horror, he soon realizes he has already perished eight times. “What do you wish to do with your last life?” a doctor asks.

Advertisement

Related Video

The initial answer seems to be ‘sulk,’ but his old friend Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek) helps him pull out of his funk. “You only have one life,” she says. “That’s what makes it special.” Soon he’s going toe-to-toe with the Three Bears Crime Family and Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), staying one step ahead of “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and trying to avoid the deadly grasp of The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrives in theaters September 23rd. Check out the trailer below.