R.I.P. Paul Herman, Crime Movie Stalwart Who Played Beansie on The Sopranos Dead at 76

Paul Herman, a stalwart presence in Martin Scorsese’s films who charmed audiences as Beansie on The Sopranos, has died on his 76th birthday.

His death was confirmed by former The Sopranos cast mate Michael Imperioli. “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away,” Imperioli wrote. “Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.” No cause of death has been made public.

Born March 29th, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, Herman first entered the world of crime movies as Monkey in Sergio Leone’s 1984 gangster epic Once Upon a time in America starring Robert De Niro. He would play opposite De Niro many times throughout his career, though not always on the same side of the law.

Herman first worked with Scorsese as a background player in 1986’s The Color of Money, and he earned a somewhat more substantial part as Philip the Apostle in 1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ. He went on to play a dealer in Goodfellas (1990), a gambler in Casino (1995), and most recently, Whispers DiTullio in The Irishman (2019).

But he will be best remembered as Peter ‘Beansie’ Gaeta, a former heroin dealer who owned a club and pizza shop on The Sopranos. The character received a memorable beatdown in the Season 2 episode “Toodle-Fucking-Oo,” which left him in a wheelchair, but hewould return for several more episodes.

Herman also worked consistently in the world of comedy, booking small parts in Woody Allen movies (The Purple Rose of Cairo, Radio Days, Bullets over Broadway), as well as a recurring role on HBO’s Entourage as Vincent Chase’s accountant, Marvin.

His passing was mourned on Twitter by his Sopranos and Goodfellas costar Lorraine Bracco. “The one & only,” she wrote. A loving soul with a great sense of humor, Paulie Herman. REST IN PEACE.”

