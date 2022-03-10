Rammstein have announced their eighth studio album, Zeit, arriving April 29th. As a preview, the German industrial metal icons have revealed the video for the album’s title track.

The ambitious title track builds from lush, orchestral balladry to Rammstein’s typical brand of crushing industrial metal. It’s accompanied by a cinematic video directed by actor and musician Robert Gwisdek.

Rammstein spent two years recording the “unplanned” album, having entered the French recording studio La Fabrique early on in the pandemic. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini.

The surprise album announcement comes as a relief to fans. Last month we reported that a paper shortage across Europe might delay the release of Rammstein’s new album. The band even hinted that it might cancel upcoming live dates if it couldn’t release the LP.

Thankfully, it appears that the paper shortage won’t affect the release of Zeit or Rammstein’s rescheduled 2022 North American stadium tour. The 12-date outing kicks off August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th show in Mexico City, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

You can pre-order Rammstein’s new album Zeit at this location. Stream the video for the title track and view the album art below.

Zeit Artwork: