Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Randi Shares Cringeworthy Crypto Music Videos

Someone take away this family's Internet privileges

Randi Zuckerberg, photo via Twitter
March 7, 2022 | 11:56am ET

    In case you were wondering what terrible things the Zuckerberg family is doing for the internet these days, we have an update. Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, has gotten really into cryptocurrency, to the point where she’s making music videos all about NFTs.

    Zuckerberg previously served as Facebook’s Director of Market Development, but has since turned her attention to “building the inclusiverse,” as she put it on Twitter. Her latest project, the NFT platform Hug, emphasizes carving out a space for women in tech and finance, which explains her most recent music video, a spin on Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” called “We’re All Gonna Make It.”

    A reference to the Web3 acronym WAGMI, which leans into cryptocurrency’s promise of making anyone who uses it successful, “We’re All Gonna Make It” sees Zuckerberg and several other girlbosses don ’80s hair metal attire and sing lines like “Carpe your crypto diem.”

    Zuckerberg previously chose Adele’s “Hello” as another victim, going full Jehovah’s Witness to deliver the opening line, “Hello, it’s me/ Would you like to learn about exchanging cryptocurrency?” When she shared the video, the businesswoman explained her pivot to parody videos, arguing that “community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not?!?! We believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele.” At least she apologized.

    The eldest Zuckerberg sibling’s pivot to music is actually not unprecedented. A former member of The Harvard Opportunes a cappella group, the businesswoman appeared in the Broadway production of Rock of Ages in 2014, first covering “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as Hollywood City Planner Regina.

