Randy Newman Postpones Tour While Recovering from Broken Neck

“Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written 'Short People?' Turns out, my neck was broken"

Randy Newman, image courtesy of the artist
March 2, 2022 | 1:36pm ET

    Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter Randy Newman has postponed his upcoming European tour to recover from a broken neck.

    “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking,” he said in a statement on his website. “People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written ‘Short People?’ Turns out, my neck was broken.”

    He added, “They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

    Newman’s most recent album, Dark Matter, came out in 2017, and it included the sarcastic track “Putin” which won a 2018 Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals. In 2020, he released the COVID-aware song “Stay Away.”

