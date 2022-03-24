Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song “Not the One”: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the sentimental new song, “Not the One,” as the latest preview of their upcoming album Unlimited Love.

“Not the One” is RHCP at their most earnest, with lyrics that describe trying to live up to someone else’s expectations. “I’m not the person that you thought I was,” Anthony Kiedis sings over melancholy piano and waves of electronically-bending notes. “I’m not the one you thought you knew/ I do most anything to make you think that I’m the one/ I do it all to get to you.” Check out “Not the One” below.

Unlimited Love arrives April 1st with production from Rick Rubin and John Frusciante on guitar for the first time since 2006. Previously, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared the singles “Poster Child” and “Black Summer,” which we named our Song of the Week.

Advertisement

Related Video

This summer, the alternative legends will embark on a massive stadium tour with such varied supporting acts as The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and King Princess. The trek includes a headlining appearance at Louder Than Life 2022, and tickets are available here.