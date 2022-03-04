Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single “Poster Child”: Stream

A second preview of the band's upcoming album with John Frusciante, Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 4, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return on April 1st with their new album, Unlimited Love. As a preview, the band has shared the breezy second single called “Poster Child.” Take a listen below.

    Taking a page from Billy Joel’s classic “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Poster Child” sees Antony Kiedis rattle off the names of a number of musicians, actors, politicians, and other figures who shaped the last century. “A funky piece, the Sandinista, me and minor Mona Lisa/ Judas Priest has whipped the beast, the mother love was named Theresa,” sings Kiedis in one verse.

    Unlimited Love is produced by Rick Rubin and marks the first Chili Peppers album featuring guitarist John Frusciante since 2006. The California rockers first previewed the album by releasing the lead single, “Black Summer.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To support Unlimited Love, RHCP will embark on a massive stadium tour this summer. Over the course of their travels, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of all-star opening acts, including The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and King Princess. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pusha t nigo hear me clearly new song stream

Pusha T Lends Nigo an Assist on "Hear Me Clearly": Stream

March 4, 2022

pc music volume 3 compilation charli xcx caroline polachek clairo album announcement trailer tracklist artwork

PC Music Volume 3 Set to Feature Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, and More

March 3, 2022

bruce lee band did you find the money farm new song music video stream

Bruce Lee Band Eat the Rich with New Single "Did You Find the Money Farm?": Stream

March 3, 2022

sg goodman teeth marks new album title track stream

S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Teeth Marks, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single "Poster Child": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale