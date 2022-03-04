Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single “Poster Child”: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return on April 1st with their new album, Unlimited Love. As a preview, the band has shared the breezy second single called “Poster Child.” Take a listen below.

Taking a page from Billy Joel’s classic “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Poster Child” sees Antony Kiedis rattle off the names of a number of musicians, actors, politicians, and other figures who shaped the last century. “A funky piece, the Sandinista, me and minor Mona Lisa/ Judas Priest has whipped the beast, the mother love was named Theresa,” sings Kiedis in one verse.

Unlimited Love is produced by Rick Rubin and marks the first Chili Peppers album featuring guitarist John Frusciante since 2006. The California rockers first previewed the album by releasing the lead single, “Black Summer.”

Advertisement

Related Video

To support Unlimited Love, RHCP will embark on a massive stadium tour this summer. Over the course of their travels, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of all-star opening acts, including The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and King Princess. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.