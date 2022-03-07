Ricky Schroder Has Museum Meltdown over Mask Mandate

Silver Spoons star Ricky Schroder has joined the so-called Freedom Convoy, a fleet of vehicles crossing the country in protest of the US national vaccine mandate, which doesn’t exist. The former child actor turned bail bondsman for Kyle Rittenhouse took time out from expressing disagreement with a non-existent law to doing battle with non-existent Nazis, accusing security guards at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Museum in Kansas of supporting Nazism and defying God’s will — all because the desk attendant asked a shouting lunatic to put on a mask.

Video shot by Schroder finds the exasperated guard speaking in a high, measured voice, the cadence of which will be familiar to anyone who’s ever wanted to get through a customer interaction without being fired. “Masks are required,” the man said. “I don’t make the rules, sir, I just have to enforce them.”

“My name is Ricky Schroder,” the actor responded, and then paused. When the man didn’t recognize him, he continued, “I drove over here to visit, and you’re telling me I can’t come into this museum to visit without a mask. Who’s rule is this?”

Advertisement

Related Video

Upon learning that this requirement was set down by the National Archives and Record Administration, Schroder sneered, “It’s the federal government’s rules. Evil federal government.” He added,” God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s.” As the guard spoke in the soothing tones you might use to convince a senile relative to sit back down, Schroder raised his voice: “You don’t know God!”

Schroder seemed to expect more resistance, but as none materialized, he decided to throw himself out. But as he turned to leave, he paused in the doorway to the museum. “Dwight D. Eisenhower, the man who defeated the Nazis. And you’ve become one!” Breathing heavily, the 51-year-old took his cell phone recording outside, where he again expressed his view that America had become a Nazi country and saying, “In Jesus’ name, we need to fight for our freedom again.”