Rob Zombie has slowly been revealing which characters the actors in his upcoming movie The Munsters will be playing, and the latest unveiling is Elvira’s role. The “Mistress of the Dark” has been cast as Barbara Carr, the top real estate agent in the flick’s fictional town of Mockingbird Heights.

Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson) had been mentioned as part of the original cast announcement, but her role wasn’t known until now. An on-set picture of her as Barbara finds her nearly unrecognizable. Gone is her trademark vampiric look in favor of a suburban real estate agent with a colorful vintage skirt suit and wavy red hair.

Zombie posted the reveal on Instagram, writing, “ATTENTION CASTING NEWS! Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS is your first look at Barbara Carr, the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights. Barbara is played by none other the CASSANDRA PETERSON @therealelvira. Yes, the Mistress of the Dark has joined the cast of THE MUNSTERS. Stay tuned for more exciting news to come.”

Elvira is part of a cast that includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (Rob’s wife) as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Last month, Zombie revealed that Jorge Garcia (Lost) is playing Floop in the film.

With the lead characters played by regulars in Zombie’s usual violent horror films, it would’ve been easy to assume that the rocker-director would be adding some gore to his adaptation of the wholesome ’60s sitcom. However, that is not the case. Zombie just confirmed that the movie would be rated PG.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong. It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post.

The Munsters is currently being filmed in Budapest, Hungary, where Zombie had the family mansion from the original sitcom recreated along with a surrounding suburban neighborhood. The film is expected to be released simultaneously in theaters and via streaming on Peacock, although no release date has been announced as of yet.