Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 US Tour

Static-X and Powerman 5000 will be along for the 21-city outing

Rob Zombie Mudvayne 2022 tour
Rob Zombie (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Mudvayne (photo by Amy Harris)
March 21, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are hitting the road together for a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour. The two bands will be joined on the bill by Static-X and Powerman 5000.

    The 21-city “Freaks on Parade” tour launches July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and wraps up August 21st in The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Zombie, who is currently filming a big-screen adaptation of The Munsters, is touring in support of his 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, after only playing a handful of festival shows last year.

    For Mudvayne, the summer outing will mark the band’s first full tour since reuniting last year to play three festivals in the fall. Those shows marked Mudvayne’s first gigs in 12 years.

    Static-X and Powerman 5000 add some veteran industrial nu-metal acts to the bill. With Powerman 5000 on the lineup, it makes it a family affair, as the band is fronted by Rob Zombie’s younger brother, Michael Cummings (aka Spider One.)

    See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Centre
    07/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
    08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    08/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
    08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
    08/14 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

    Rob Zombie Mudvayne tour poster

