Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are hitting the road together for a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour. The two bands will be joined on the bill by Static-X and Powerman 5000.

The 21-city “Freaks on Parade” tour launches July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and wraps up August 21st in The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

Advertisement

Related Video

Zombie, who is currently filming a big-screen adaptation of The Munsters, is touring in support of his 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, after only playing a handful of festival shows last year.

For Mudvayne, the summer outing will mark the band’s first full tour since reuniting last year to play three festivals in the fall. Those shows marked Mudvayne’s first gigs in 12 years.

Static-X and Powerman 5000 add some veteran industrial nu-metal acts to the bill. With Powerman 5000 on the lineup, it makes it a family affair, as the band is fronted by Rob Zombie’s younger brother, Michael Cummings (aka Spider One.)

Advertisement

See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 2022 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Centre

07/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

08/14 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion